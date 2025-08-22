BJP MP Suresh Gopi’s son, Congress leader briefly detained after road rage incident in Kerala

A late-night road rage incident in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram led to the brief detention of union minister and BJP MP Suresh Gopi’s son, Madhav Suresh, and Congress leader Vinod Krishna on Thursday. Police briefly detained Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s son Madhav Suresh and Congress leader Vinod Krishna in Thiruvananthapuram following a late-night road rage altercation.(Instagram/@the.real.madhav)

Madhav Suresh was driving, when his car came head-to-head with Vinod Krishna’s vehicle, which had just taken a U-turn from the opposite side. With limited space to pass, a verbal spat broke out between the two.

Some bystanders alleged that the BJP MP's son appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to Museum Police Station and tested, but no trace of alcohol was found, police said. Madhav, in turn, told the police that the Congress leader had been driving while speaking on the phone.

Police said both Madhav and Krishna were taken into custody and asked whether they wanted to register complaints. After a mediation process, neither side wished to pursue the matter.

Krishna also submitted a statement saying he did not want to take the case forward. Following this, the two were released.

Madhav responds on social media

On Friday, Madhav addressed the Kerala road rage incident in an Instagram story. “There are no complaints against Vinod Krishna, Sir, as we both understood what we did wrong to each other and he also knows how he initiated the situation,” he wrote.

He further alleged that despite the settlement, “like a bad apple among a bunch, our wonderful police force has some bad apples too, and one of them, in spite of Vinod sir not having a complaint, wanted to make sure cameras captured me getting into a police jeep.”

“The crowd over there also knew exactly what happened there,” he added, concluding: “I mean, nobody really cares about the truth, do they...”