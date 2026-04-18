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BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Raksha Khadse detained during protest march to Rahul Gandhi's residence

While union minister Raksha Khadse and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj were detained during the protest.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 06:27 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Three BJP MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj, were detained by Delhi Police personnel during a protest march to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Union minister Raksha Khadse and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj were detained by Delhi Police.(ANI)

Union MoS Raksha Khadse, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat and other party leaders were detained during the protest by Delhi Police personnel, ANI news agency reported.

According to a PTI report, BJP MPs Hema Malini, Bansuri Swaraj, Manju Sharma, and Vatsalya Gupta also participated in the protest.

The protest comes a day after the Constitution Amendment Bill, which was part of the delimitation package, failed to clear the Lok Sabha amid a united front by the Opposition. While 298 members voted in favour of the bill, 230 voted against it. A two-thirds majority was required to clear the bill.

Congress has clarified that it does not oppose the women's reservation but the delimitation process linked to the bill, which seeks to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 815, disproportionately lowering the share of Southern states in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8:30 pm today. He is likely to speak about the collapse of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, targeting opposition over their decision.

 
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