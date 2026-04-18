BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Raksha Khadse detained during protest march to Rahul Gandhi's residence

Three BJP MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj, were detained by Delhi Police personnel during a protest march to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Union minister Raksha Khadse and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj were detained by Delhi Police.(ANI)

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Union MoS Raksha Khadse, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat and other party leaders were detained during the protest by Delhi Police personnel, ANI news agency reported.

According to a PTI report, BJP MPs Hema Malini, Bansuri Swaraj, Manju Sharma, and Vatsalya Gupta also participated in the protest.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari and party women cadre also joined the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari and party women cadre also joined the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Visuals shared from the protest site showed BJP women leaders burning Rahul Gandhi's effigy during the protest march. The police had to deploy water cannons to disperse women workers of the BJP, who protested near Gandhi's residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals shared from the protest site showed BJP women leaders burning Rahul Gandhi's effigy during the protest march. The police had to deploy water cannons to disperse women workers of the BJP, who protested near Gandhi's residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police deploy water cannons to disperse women workers of the BJP, who are protesting near the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police deploy water cannons to disperse women workers of the BJP, who are protesting near the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Rahul Gandhi was not present at his residence at the time of the protest. The Congress leader was attending a poll rally in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Rahul Gandhi was not present at his residence at the time of the protest. The Congress leader was attending a poll rally in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

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The protest comes a day after the Constitution Amendment Bill, which was part of the delimitation package, failed to clear the Lok Sabha amid a united front by the Opposition. While 298 members voted in favour of the bill, 230 voted against it. A two-thirds majority was required to clear the bill.

Congress has clarified that it does not oppose the women's reservation but the delimitation process linked to the bill, which seeks to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha to 815, disproportionately lowering the share of Southern states in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8:30 pm today. He is likely to speak about the collapse of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, targeting opposition over their decision.

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