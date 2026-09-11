BJP names Debasish Sharma as candidate for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee on Friday has approved Debasish Sharma as its candidate for the upcoming 2026 Lok Sabha by-election in Assam’s Nagaon constituency.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the State Executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati. (ANI)

The BJP announced Sharma’s candidature through a press release issued by the party’s central office on Friday. The announcement comes as the party begins preparations for the by-election in the constituency.

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Election Commission of India has scheduled the by-election for Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha seat for October 6, 2026, with vote counting on October 9, 2026.

ALSO READ: Bypolls in Nandigram, Rejinagar, 3 other assembly seats and Nagaon LS on Oct 6: EC

Former Nagaon District Commissioner and administrative officer Debasish Sharma, along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Tuesday. The three joined the party at a ceremony held at BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, in the presence of Assam BJP president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia and several senior party leaders.

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the by-poll, an extended executive meeting is being held in Guwahati today by Assam State BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the by-poll, an extended executive meeting is being held in Guwahati today by Assam State BJP. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the meeting, BJP MLA Pulak Gohain said that various issues will be discussed in the meeting.

He added, "This is an extended state executive meeting where several issues will be discussed, particularly the Seva Sankalp campaign, which will run from 17 September to 17 October. The programme and its activities will be discussed in detail. There will also be discussions on the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation elections and the by-election."

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said the attention would be on the by-election in nine villages along with the Silchar Municipal Corporation election.

"An executive meeting is being attended by our MLAs and other party members. Several issues will be discussed, including the by-election in nine villages, the Silchar Municipal Corporation election and the month-long service programme. We will discuss plans to conduct these programmes effectively and work towards winning both elections," Singhal said.

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BJP MLA Pallab Lochan Das said that special focus will be given to the Seva Sankalp campaign and programmes related to it.

"This is an extended executive meeting of the BJP Assam Pradesh, where we will discuss several important issues. The main focus will be our Seva Sankalp campaign, a month-long programme involving various service activities. We will engage with people, understand people's problems and work together to address them," he added.

Adding on the party's state-level executive meeting, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said that the meeting is aimed at discussing future strategies and party programmes.

"We will discuss our strategy and party programmes for the next four to six months. This is not a one-off meeting; the BJP holds a state executive meeting regularly, in line with its organisational rules. Some important decisions and plans for the coming months will be taken," the Minister said.

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