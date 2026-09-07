Bypolls in Nandigram, Rejinagar, 3 other assembly seats and Nagaon LS on Oct 6: EC

The Election Commission on Monday announced that bypolls for five assembly seats across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, will be held on October 6, with votes to be counted on October 9. A view of the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi (ANI FILE)

The bypolls to the six constituencies are necessitated due to the resignations of sitting legislators.

Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant in March this year when sitting lawmaker Pradyut Bordoloi, who won the constituency on a Congress ticket, resigned from the seat before he crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested the assembly elections. Bordoloi won the Dispur assembly seat.

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The five assembly seats that are going to the polls are Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry, and Rejinagar and Nandigram in West Bengal.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated the Nandigram seat after winning the seat along with Bhabanipur in the May 2026 assembly polls. He retained the Bhabanipur seat, from where he defeated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari had previously also defeated Banerjee from Nandigram in 2021. The TMC has not responded to speculation that former chief minister Mamata Banerjee was considering contesting the Nandigram bypoll.

In Puducherry, chief minister N. Rangasamy won both Mangalam and Thattanchavady in polls held around the same time. After being sworn in for a fifth term, he resigned from Thattanchavady while retaining Mangalam.

The Rejinagar vacancy in West Bengal stems from the resignation of Humayun Kabir, a former TMC leader who left the party to float his own outfit, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party. Kabir won the seat in the 2026 polls.

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In Tamil Nadu, the Madurantakam and Dharapuram seats fell vacant after sitting AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama respectively resigned and crossed over to the ruling TVK led by actor-politician Vijay.

Their move came after a faction of AIADMK legislators backed the TVK government in a floor test.

EC said the special intensive revision of electoral rolls for the constituencies concerned was completed between February 10 and February 28. However, it noted that the process of updating rolls will continue till the last date for filing nominations, based on applications received at least 10 days before that date.