BJP notice to Yatnal over remarks on Vijayendra

The central disciplinary committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a show cause notice to its MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal due to his continued defiance of the state party leadership, particularly his open criticism of state BJP president BY Vijayendra and accusing him of maintaining close ties with state Congress president DK Shivakumar. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Pointing out Yatnal’s repeated disregard for party directives, the notice stated: “Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership, your defiance of party directives, and your public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party’s official stand... have been reported in the media as well as by different party forums.”

The notice also directed Yatnal to cease bypassing Vijayendra’s authority in party matters. It further instructed party members to ensure Yatnal’s exclusion from any official campaigns, warning that “Yatnal and his team are not allowed to bypass state president BY Vijayendra.”

This comes days after Yatnal-led , which includes prominent leaders like Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, Arvind Limbavali, and Madhu Bangarappa, launched a separate agitation against the Waqf Bill across the state.

After the party issued the showcase notice, Yatnal travelled to New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with the party high command, a senior BJP leader in the know of the development said.

Following the BJP’s defeat in the recent bypolls, where it lost all three contested seats, Yatnal intensified his criticism, blaming the losses on “adjustment politics” allegedly orchestrated by the Yediyurappa camp. “We didn’t expect this humiliating defeat for the BJP in the state. This situation is entirely due to the party’s internal adjustment with the Congress,” he stated, urging the central leadership to appoint “honest people” to key positions to restore the party’s credibility.

Arvind Limbavali, a former minister and Yatnal ally, openly criticised Vijayendra, accusing him of engaging in political compromises with chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar. “The party has not made you the state unit president to do such things. You have been appointed to protest against the misrule of the Congress and lead the party to power. You better remember this,” he said.

On Monday, Limbavali questioned the disciplinary action against Yatnal, defending the MLA’s involvement in anti-Waqf rallies. “Yatnal is fighting for the people. How can you say you will initiate action against him?” he asked. He further condemned Vijayendra’s inaction on the Waqf issue, saying, “The by-elections are over, and the party state president should lead protests across the state. Instead, he is sitting in Bengaluru playing politics.”

In response to the show cause notice, Yatnal said: “I am a man of principles, and I will never bow to corruption. I have broken my promises to the high command because they ignored my complaints about the corruption within the state leadership.”

“My fight is not personal—it’s against the corruption associated with BS Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra, which has tarnished the party’s reputation. Even if I’m expelled, I won’t care. My cause is larger than my membership in the party,” he told HT.