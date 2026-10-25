BJP questions Kerala CM’s ‘selective secularism’ over beef, Jinnah statue at Fort Kochi cafe

A cafe in Fort Kochi that allegedly serves beef and displays a statue of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah has sparked a political row in Keralam, with BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accusing chief minister VD Satheesan of “selective secularism”.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned the Congress and the CPI(M) over what he described as their support for a political culture that disrespects religious sentiments. (@BJP4Keralam X)

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He also questioned the Congress and the CPI(M) over what he described as their support for a political culture that disrespects religious sentiments.

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The controversy followed a social media video by a YouTuber alleging that the cafe was named after the holy city of Kashi, but displayed a statue of Jinnah and was serving beef.

The video triggered criticism, prompting Satheesan and Pinarayi Vijayan, the Leader of the Opposition, to condemn the alleged communal remarks.

Fort Kochi police registered a case against Amrit Singh Darren, a YouTuber from a north Indian state, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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BJP questions ‘selective secularism’

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{{^usCountry}} In a social media post responding to Satheesan, Chandrasekhar said Keralam belonged to all Malayalees, who alone would decide the state's present and future, including its food, culture and celebrations. He added that Keralam was part of India and every Malayalee was an Indian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a social media post responding to Satheesan, Chandrasekhar said Keralam belonged to all Malayalees, who alone would decide the state's present and future, including its food, culture and celebrations. He added that Keralam was part of India and every Malayalee was an Indian. {{/usCountry}}

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“I agree with CMs sentiment in his post,” Chandrasekhar said, before raising questions about what he described as a developing political culture in the state.

He questioned why some people glorified Jinnah, whom he accused of dividing India on religious lines, and why some politicians allegedly justified or defended proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hamas and their violence. He also questioned political alliances involving the Congress and CPI(M) with Jamaat-e-Islami, which he described as anti-secular and anti-constitutional.

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Chandrasekhar alleged that some people believed they could get away with insults and insensitive behaviour because they received a “free-pass (encouragement)” from the Congress and CPI(M). He pointed to the cafe's name, saying it was named after Kashi, the holy Hindu city.

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He also asked how Satheesan would respond if a restaurant named after a Muslim holy city served pork, claiming that the chief minister would face severe political consequences or have to flee.

“Do not encourage anti-India, anti-Hindu insults/discourse/actions/sentiment like Jinnah worship. In that, you will have our support. But selective secularism and selective talk of communal harmony will make you like every other fake politician before you. And we will resist it. Fully. Everytime,” Chandrasekhar told the Keralam CM.

Chennithala condemns communal hatred

Home minister Ramesh Chennithala responded to the controversy adn said Keralam would not be a playground for communal hatred.

In a post on X, Chennithala said he had called for action against the vlogger for allegedly spreading falsehoods and stoking communal suspicion about Varkala and Fort Kochi. The registration of an FIR against him by Fort Kochi police was a necessary step, he said.

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“Our temples, mosques, churches, art and diverse communities are part of our shared heritage. No campaign of hate can erase that,” he said.

Chennithala added that freedom of expression was not a licence to incite communal enmity. “Keralam stands united. Hate will not divide us,” he said.

Congress leader and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden alleged that the YouTuber's remarks were part of a planned attempt to damage Keralam's reputation and tourism prospects.

Eden said the video, which allegedly linked the cafe's display of a statue of Jinnah with its serving of beef, could not be viewed as an isolated incident and had to be examined in the context of the YouTuber's previous videos and statements.

“Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are major symbols of communal harmony. They have a rich history of spice trade and cultural exchanges, and Kochi is also the city of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which attracts artists from across the world,” he said.

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(With inputs from agencies)