BJP rejigs state leadership, names new in-charges for poll-bound UP, Punjab, Gujarat

A day after announcing its new national team, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat as part of a leadership reshuffle. (@NitinNabin X)

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin appointed Vinod Tawde as the party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, with Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel named co-in-charge. Dr Satish Poonia has been appointed BJP in-charge for Punjab, while Tarun Chugh will take charge as the party’s in-charge for Gujarat.

BJP rejigs state leadership, names new in-charges for UP, Punjab, Gujarat.

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BJP reshuffles leadership

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{{^usCountry}} The latest appointments come as the BJP reshapes its organisation ahead of upcoming assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest appointments come as the BJP reshapes its organisation ahead of upcoming assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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Tawde and Poonia were among the leaders given key roles in the national organisational changes announced on Monday. Tawde was retained as a national general secretary, while Poonia was inducted into the same post.

The BJP’s new national team includes 13 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and 16 national secretaries, with the party bringing back several experienced leaders and adding younger faces.

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The BJP retained only two of its previous national general secretaries, Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal, among the eight general secretaries. The party's new appointments also include Harish Dwivedi, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel and Sanjay Bhatia.

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The organisational changes come ahead of several key assembly elections, including the politically important Uttar Pradesh polls early next year.

Tawde has previously handled important election responsibilities for the BJP, while Chugh has now been given charge of Punjab after recently being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The organisational reshuffle has also led to changes in several key party positions, including the youth wing, women’s wing and IT cell.

The party is expected to use the new organisational structure to strengthen its preparations for upcoming elections, particularly in politically important states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Deep Dive Who are the new in-charges appointed by the BJP for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat? The BJP has appointed Vinod Tawde as in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Satish Poonia for Punjab, and Tarun Chugh for Gujarat. What was the reason behind the BJP's leadership reshuffle announced recently? The reshuffle is part of a strategic decision leading up to the assembly elections and aims to strengthen the party's organizational structure and outreach. How does the BJP's new leadership team reflect its approach to caste and community representation? The new leadership team is designed to achieve a balance of representation across various castes, communities, and genders, consistent with the BJP's social engineering model.