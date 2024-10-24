BJP releases list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan bypolls: Check names

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. With this fresh list, the party has declared candidates on all seven assembly seats going to bypolls in Rajasthan on November 23. The BJP released its list of candidates for the upcoming bypolls (HT file photo)

On the list released on October 24, the BJP declared its candidates for Chorasi in Rajasthan and Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan in Uttar Pradesh.

In the earlier list issued on October 19, the BJP fielded Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga from Khinvsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar.

Check BJP's list of candidates for bypolls

For the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur from Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad and Surendra Diler from Khair.

Anujesh Yadav will be contesting the bypolls from the Karhal seat in Uttar Pradesh, while Deepak Patel has been fielded from Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari and Suchismita Maurya will contest from Majhawan.

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. Voting will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.