INDIA bloc to contest Uttar Pradesh bypolls on Samajwadi Party's ‘cycle’ symbol: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that all INDIA bloc candidates will contest the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh on his party's election symbol, ‘cycle.’ Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav speaks to media persons at the party office in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj mentioned that the alliance's decision was driven by the goal of winning rather than any seat-sharing arrangement.

“Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'INDIA bloc' on all 9 assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win,” the former chief minister added in the post.

Akhilesh said that the upcoming election will focus on safeguarding the Constitution, ensuring peace, and upholding the dignity of the “backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.”

Bypolls are scheduled for November 13 across nine seats inclduing Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of the seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha, while the bypoll in Sisamau is being held due to the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The Congress initially sought five of the 10 assembly seats, including Milkipur, but SP later announced that Congress agreed to contest only on two seats, Ghaziabad and Khair (Aligarh), leaving the rest to SP.

The Election Commission of India has called for by-elections on nine seats, excluding Milkipur (Ayodhya). The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and the SP has already named its candidates for Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majahawan, and Meerapur.

The vote counting will take place on November 23.

