BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav among list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the new team of national office-bearers, seven months after appointing Nitin Nabin as the party’s 12th national president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President Nitin Nabin during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal', in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Among them is former minister Smriti Irani, who has been appointed as one of the party’s eight national general secretaries. Senior party leader Ram Madhav, a former national general secretary, has been appointed as party vice president.

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Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as national general secretary.

Deep Dive What changes were made to the BJP's national leadership team under Nitin Nabin? The BJP appointed several new national office-bearers including Smriti Irani as general secretary, Ram Madhav as vice president, and Biplab Kumar Deb as national general secretary, while retaining Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal. Why is the recent reshuffle of the BJP's leadership significant? The reshuffle signals a strategic shift ahead of upcoming assembly elections, focusing on integrating experienced leaders and new, diverse members, which may strengthen the party's organizational structure and electoral strategy. How does the new BJP team aim to address challenges in upcoming elections? The newly appointed team, including leaders with grassroots connect and organizational experience, aims to enhance the party's strategy to engage with voters and counter discontent around youth issues such as jobs and education.

Union minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed treasurer, a post he held from 2010 to 2014, and Anil Baluni has been retained as media in charge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new party office bearers through a post on X.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them,” PM Modi wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} In all, the party has announced eight national general secretaries, retaining only Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal. Tawde and Bansal played key roles as election in-charges in a number of state polls and have been retained, with the upcoming assembly elections in mind, including in the politically significant Uttar Pradesh early next year. While Bansal played a key role in West Bengal, Tawde was in charge of the Kerala polls and has been the state in-charge for Bihar, overseeing the transition from Nitish Kumar stepping down as chief minister to Samrat Choudhary taking over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In all, the party has announced eight national general secretaries, retaining only Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal. Tawde and Bansal played key roles as election in-charges in a number of state polls and have been retained, with the upcoming assembly elections in mind, including in the politically significant Uttar Pradesh early next year. While Bansal played a key role in West Bengal, Tawde was in charge of the Kerala polls and has been the state in-charge for Bihar, overseeing the transition from Nitish Kumar stepping down as chief minister to Samrat Choudhary taking over. {{/usCountry}}

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Also inducted as national general secretaries are Harish Dwivedi, a former MP from Basti who was recently the state In-charge for Assam and is an upper-caste; former Rajasthan state president and OBC leader Satish Poonia; Gajendra Patel, an ST leader from Madhya Pradesh; and Sanjay Bhatia.

Among the prominent leaders who do not figure in the list are Arun Singh, who has been the general secretary since 2015, and Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, who was appointed general secretary in 2023 after he vacated his long-held Gorakhpur assembly seat to make space for chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Agrawal and Singh are both Rajya Sabha MPs. Tarun Chugh, who was recently elected to the RS, has now been made the office-in-charge of poll-bound Punjab.

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Dushyant Gautam, a well-known Dalit leader who unsuccessfully contested the Delhi assembly polls in 2025 and had been general secretary since September 2020 and state in-charge for Uttarakhand, has also been dropped.

He was in the thick of controversy when his name was wrongly associated with the Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand in 2022. Gautam filed a defamation lawsuit against the political parties and individuals involved, and the Delhi high court subsequently passed interim orders to remove all social media posts linking him to the murder case.

Three-term MP Bhola Singh from Bulandshahr (SC) constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh and OBC leader Kavita Patidar have also been appointed national secretaries along with 14 others.

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