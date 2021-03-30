BJP richest party in the world, alleges Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the richest political party in the world and they have no dearth of money.

“They brought demonetisation, threaten industrialists and now they have started electoral bonds. We hoped that the Supreme Court will ban them but it did not. If the industry takes out bonds for ₹100 crore, gives ₹95 crore to the BJP and divides ₹5 crore among the Congress, CPI, CPM, BSP, how will the democracy be strong if it isn’t an equal fight?”the CM asked while addressing the nomination rally of party candidate for Sujangarh (Churu) bypolls, Manoj Meghwal.

All three Congress candidates – Meghwal, Gayatri Trivedi from Sahara (Bhilwara), and Tansukh Bohra from Rajsamand (Udaipur) filed their nomination today on the last day of filing the nomination. All senior Congress leaders – Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, state PCC chief Govind Singh, and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot travelled together in a chopper and addressed public meetings in the three constituencies going for bypolls.

On farmers’ movement, the CM said, “They [BJP] have won with the blessings of farmers, got a huge majority in Parliament but are not listening to agitated farmers… They are adamant.” He also urged the Centre to talk to the farmers and Opposition parties.

The CM today mentioned Pilot in his speech stating that party is committed to fulfill the promises made in manifesto, which was made when Pilot was state party chief.

Addressing a gathering in Sujangarh, Pilot said, “The bypolls will not make or dent a government...But the results will send a message to Delhi that farmers and youth resent the BJP because they are imposing agri-laws, misgovernance and inflation.”

In Sahara, he said supporting the Congress will send out a message of a stable and strong government. “Let BJP try, but they aren’t coming in power again in Assam and even in West Bengal. Their party is divided from top to bottom, which has become visible in these elections,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek hit back at the Congress over the allegation of being the richest because of electoral bonds, said his party has more funds but it also has the largest membership. Its workers bring in funds which are then utilised for the party and elections. “The Congress, which is facing a dearth of leadership, does not have workers. Their leaders have broken all records of corruption,” he said.

Polling in these three constituencies will be held on April 17 from 7am to 6pm, and counting will take place on May 2.