BJP, RSS attacking J&K’s composite culture: Rahul Gandhi

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to break the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that both the organisations were ruining the love and brotherhood that exists among the people.

Addressing a Congress’ office bearers gathering in Jammu, Gandhi said, “The feeling of love, brotherhood that exists amongst you all is being ruined by the people of BJP, RSS. Your composite culture was attacked, your brotherhood was attacked and they weakened you before snatching your statehood. You can yourself see that the union territory’s economy, tourism, business is badly hurt.”

Stating that goddess Durga symbolises the power that protects, goddess Lakshmi signifies the power to achieve one’s aims and goddess Saraswati is the power of knowledge, the Congress leader said, “Durga ji symbolises the power to protect, Lakshmi ji fulfils one’s aim and Saraswati ji is for knowledge. BJP weakened all these powers when it converted Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory, brought farm laws, demonetisation, GST, and installed people from the RSS background in educational institutions,” he said.

He also recalled how the three powers were strengthened during the Congress regime when MNREGA was implemented and the GDP rate was 9%. Attacking the economic policies of the Centre, the Congress MP indirectly stated that the blessings of Goddesses Durga, Laxmi and Saraswati on the country has faded away.

The Congress leader said that he also plans to visit Ladakh, adding that whenever he visits the union territory, he feels “at home”.

“This is my second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in a month and will be visiting Ladakh shortly. I had said in Srinagar that whenever I come to Jammu and Kashmir I feel that I have come home. Yesterday I had gone to offer prayers at Vaishnodevi ji and I felt at home. My family has very old relations with Jammu and Kashmir,” said the Congress leader.

Gandhi also exhorted party workers to chant ‘Jai Mata Di’ at the gathering.

“This symbol of the Congress (the hand), which is there in every religion, in fact, tell us of not to be afraid of speaking the truth. Satya bolne se daro mat,” he said.

He also asked the party cadre to strengthen Congress saying, “The day party workers feel that they are being heard in the party, Congress will come back with not 100, 200, 300, but 450 seats.”

Speaking of his meeting with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits on Friday morning, he said, “During the meeting, I realised that I am part of this delegation. My family is also Kashmiri Pandit family and I am a Kashmiri Pandit. Therefore, I want to say here that I don’t lie and I want to tell my Kashmiri Pandit brethren that I will help you”.

