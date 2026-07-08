BJP, RSS plan outreach to counter Ram Temple donation row ahead of UP polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), are preparing an aggressive public outreach campaign to counter the fallout of the Ram Temple donation controversy, amid concerns that the issue could dent the party’s electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh and become a major Opposition plank ahead of the Assembly polls, people familiar with the developments said. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

The BJP, which is aiming to retain power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term, plans to defuse public anger over the controversy and counter Opposition allegations that the party and the RSS were complacent in addressing complaints over alleged theft of donated items, the people said.

The RSS is also working on a similar outreach programme that could include a door-to-door campaign to reassure devotees that donations, particularly high-value offerings, have not been pilfered, according to an RSS functionary.

With the Opposition preparing to raise the issue during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20, the BJP and the RSS have stepped up their efforts to counter what they describe as attempts to create doubts about the safekeeping of donated items.

According to party leaders aware of the developments, the BJP leadership has directed state units, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, to highlight how both the Centre and the state government acted swiftly by ordering stringent action against those involved while accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue.

During his recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, BJP president Nitin Nabin is learnt to have told party leaders that although there had been a “lapse”, there was no need for leaders to “turn on each other”, people familiar with the discussions said.

“The Opposition wants to make this an election issue. They have not been able to pin down the BJP government on administrative issues so they want to create a political controversy and have unfortunately picked on something that is connected with people’s sentiments and faith,” a senior BJP leader in Delhi said.

The leader said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already begun probing the alleged theft and cases had been registered against eight individuals.

“Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rai have resigned and the SIT will give all the details about the transgression, but the Opposition wants to create unrest by making false allegations,” the leader said.

Given the temple’s political significance, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, and the potential electoral impact of the allegations, the party wants “swift and decisive action” against those accused, said another BJP functionary who was associated with the Ram Temple movement.

“Since the 1980s, the Ramjanmabhoomi Andolan (the campaign for building the temple) became the core of the BJP’s election campaign. This is not an ordinary theft…the Ram Mandir is the collective consciousness of our people. It is imperative that any shadow of doubt should be removed,” the functionary said.

With Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, intensifying their attack over alleged lapses in temple management, the RSS has also strengthened its public defence.

“We are discussing the possibility of sending Swayamsevaks to meet people who have made donations above a certain threshold. Although we believe every penny should be accounted for, there is a plan underway to reassure donors who have receipts to come and physically examine the items…” an RSS functionary said.

The outreach is aimed at addressing growing unease over the management of the temple, the functionary added.

The BJP formally backed construction of a Ram temple at the then-disputed site in Ayodhya through its 1989 Palampur resolution, a commitment later incorporated into the party’s election manifesto. During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the temple as “a temple of India’s vision, philosophy and direction…national consciousness in the form of Ram”.

On Sunday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad international president Alok Kumar wrote to the investigating officer handling the case, urging him to question Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal over the allegations relating to the theft. Escalating his attack on the Opposition, Kumar said that if it was found that knowingly false or reckless allegations had been made without supporting evidence, the investigating agency should consider taking action permissible under the law.

The developments come days after RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged Hindu society to show “necessary patience and restraint to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident.”

However, BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh acknowledged that the controversy has cast a shadow over the government’s governance claims.

“The performance of the double engine (a reference to the BJP being in power at the Centre and in the state) is being questioned. There was a marginal dip in both the footfall and the collection (donation) soon after the allegations surfaced, so we have been instructed to counter fears and concerns,” a state BJP functionary said.

The functionary said party and RSS workers were initially asked to stay away from the controversy and allow the SIT to conduct its investigation, but with the Opposition intensifying its campaign and several donors of precious metals coming forward, it became “inevitable” to launch a counter-outreach campaign.