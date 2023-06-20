Home / India News / BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain believes word ‘secular’ has harmed India's Muslims the most

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain believes word ‘secular’ has harmed India's Muslims the most

PTI |
Jun 20, 2023 06:02 AM IST

The BJP leader said the Opposition has used this word as "fevicol" to keep its vote bank glued.

No word has harmed the country and its Muslim population more than 'secular', BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said here on Monday.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.(HT)
Addressing a public meeting at Karchhana, 30 km from the district headquarters, he said the Opposition has used this word as "fevicol" to keep its vote bank glued.

"They have been scaring Muslims for the last 75 years and made them a vote bank. The shop of secularism in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is about to shut now," the BJP spokesperson said.

"If any word has harmed this country and Muslims the most, it is the word secular," he said.

Taking a jibe at Opposition parties over their June 23 meeting to forge unity for the 2024 polls, he said, "These people will come to Bihar, have international litti chokha, raise their hands for 35 seconds and go their own ways."

Hussain had come to attend the programme to popularise the achievements of the Modi government.

State cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Lok Sabha MP from Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Karchana MLA Piyush Ranjan Nishad also addressed the programme.

shahnawaz hussain bjp congress + 1 more
Story Saved
