BJP ‘shivering in fear’ after Oppn announced coalition: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been shivering in fear ever since 26 political parties came together to announce a pre-poll coalition named ‘INDIA’, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, responding to continuing attacks from the BJP on her government. West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee presents a cheque to a party supporter injured in the recent state Panchayat election violence in Kolkata on Wednesday. (TMC Twitter)

The BJP’s Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday predicted that the Trinamool Congress government led by Banerjee in Bengal could collapse anytime in the next five to six months. “The legislators may suddenly decide that they won’t support this government and instead support some other party. It may happen. Also, they may choose to quit in the face of a massive people’s movement. Possibilities can’t be ruled out.” he said.

Back in Bengal after the Opposition conclave, Banerjee brushed aside the BJP’s prediction.

“Let them overturn a bucket first, they can bring down the government later. Their government has already been overthrown. Since yesterday they are shivering out of fear. INDIA will face the battle,” she told reporters.

Majumdar responded to her swipe, saying the chief minister was aware “that her family members may go to jail and hence making such statements to keep the morale of her party leaders and workers high”.

The BJP on Wednesday also organised a rally in Kolkata to protest against the ongoing post-poll violence in the state. The protest comes just two days before the TMC holds the Martyr’s Day rally on July 21.

“They (TMC) kill people throughout the year and observe Martyr’s Day on July 21. We have seen this drama multiple times. They have buried democracy in the state and are going to Bengaluru and Manipur for a change,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP national vice president said at the protest rally.

The BJP announced that it would gherao offices of Block Development Officers at multiple locations in the districts.

Mamata Banerjee said she wasn’t surprised at the BJP’s plans.

“What else will they do? They have nothing to do except spread slander and violence, divide the people and shed blood. The people would take revenge peacefully through ballots,” Banerjee said. The chief minister also met people who were injured in post-poll clashes and undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

The government has already announced a job and compensation of ₹2 lakhs for the family members of people killed in the violence.

At least 55 people have been killed in violent incidents after the panchayat elections were announced

“Houses were set on fire while the residents were still inside. There were rape attempts on women. Majority of those who have been killed belong to TMC. The BJP has lost the panchayat polls but unleased terror in Nandigram where they have won,” she said.

On Tuesday night, one more TMC worker was shot after fresh clashes broke out at Bhangore in South 24 Parganas.