‘BJP should see the mirror’: DK Shivakumar on demand of Karnataka CM's resignation

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Sunday hit out at the BJP over its demand for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation in the wake of the Bengaluru blast, saying they should see the mirror.

"They want resignation? We will send them whatever resignation they want. They are just doing politics and spoiling the image of Bengaluru. What all has happened in Karnataka during their times, they should see the mirror. If they are hurting Karnataka, they are hurting the country and themselves...," said Shivakumar as quoted by news agency ANI.

About the explosion at Bengaluru’s cafe and the main suspect

An IED blast rocked Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe, in Whitefield on Friday. 10 people were injured in the blast.

In the matter, Bengaluru central crime branch detained four people on Saturday. As per a police source, they may have helped the person who placed the bomb at the cafe.

The main suspect is a man who ordered idli at the cafe. Police have found CCTV footage that shows the suspect entering the cafe. While investigation is underway, the main suspect is still at large.

The police are trying to figure out the phone number of the suspect. There were 500 active numbers in use in the area at the time of the explosion.

The suspect allegedly travelled in a bus going from Banashankari to ITPL. He got on the Volvo bus number KA-57-F 186 near Kundalahalli and alighted at the CMRIT College stop.

BJP's accusations over the blast

BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar suspects there's a connection between 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised recently in the state and the explosion.

"Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised and then, after two days, an IED explosion rocked the Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. There is a connection between these two," he said.