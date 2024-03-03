 Bengaluru auto driver arrested for allegedly raping customer and killing her | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru auto driver arrested for allegedly raping customer and killing her: Report

Bengaluru auto driver arrested for allegedly raping customer and killing her: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2024 12:12 PM IST

The incident is said to have happened on the night of February 28 and police are investigating the case further.

Bengaluru police arrested an auto driver for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in Shantinagar area, reported Deccan Herald. The incident is said to have happened on the night of February 28 and police are investigating the case further.

Also Read - Rameshwaram cafe will reopen on Shivaratri

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the report, the 38-year-old accused, Mubarak Khan, picked the victim in his auto with her consent and later took her to an under-constructed building. Mubarak allegedly forced himself on her, to which the woman opposed. However, he continued to assault her sexually and later raped her. When the woman said that she would go to the police, he then pushed her to death from the first floor of the building.

Speaking to the publication, a police officer said, “The accused did not know any details of her. He picked her up as a customer with all consent and things only changed when he took her to the under-constructed building.”

Meanwhile, passersby found a body lying on the floor at 11 am and alerted the police. When the police reached the spot, they were only able to find head injuries and a medical examination later confirmed rape.

It is also reported that the accused has confessed to raping her, and he is under further investigation. Police are also examining CCTV footage to gather more information about the incident.

An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 302 (murder).

