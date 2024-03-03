Rameshwaram cafe will reopen on Shivaratri

The founder and CEO of Rameshwaram cafe Raghavendra Rao said the cafe will be reopened on March 8 this year. Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

“The incident occurred on Friday. Rameshwaram Café will be reborn on next Friday, on the occasion of Shivratri.”

Highlighting the cafe’s longstanding presence since its establishment in 2012 near Kumarapark, Rao thanked people for “showing support to the cafe”.

Rao refuted any business-related grudge behind the bombing, asserting the hotel industry’s commitment to peaceful operations.

“Hotel business people do not act like this,” he affirmed, adding that any suspicious items found are promptly reported to the authorities.

Detailing a previous encounter with a suspicious bag, Rao explained, “The bag was found in a branch in Basaveshwar Nagar branch in November. We immediately brought it to the attention of the police.”

He further assured that the cafe would cover the treatment costs of the injured, with the government pledging support in this endeavour.