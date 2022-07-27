BJP slams Congress over ‘Satyagraha’ protests: ‘Corruption and ruckus…’

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress Wednesday over the 'satyagraha' protests against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald Case. He said that while 'incidents of rape and murder are reported from Congress-ruled states', their chief ministers were 'camping in Delhi instead of maintaining law and order'. "If the Congress has not done any corruption, then why fear?" he asked.

Anurag Thakur wasn't the only Bharatiya Janata Party figure to hit out at the Congress. Party chief JP Nadda called the protests 'an attempt to hide the truth'.

"They are protesting to protect a family, not the country. Gandhis are required to answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law," he declared.

Delhi and several parts of the country have seen massive protests by Congress leaders and party workers over the ED summons to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, including some violence and scuffles with police; on Tuesday Rahul Gandhi and several MPs were briefly detained by Delhi Police.

There have also been protests in parliament, where the Congress and other opposition parties have forced the monsoon session to a near-complete stop over soaring prices and allegations the government uses agencies like the ED to target and beat down opposition leaders.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi and dozens of Congress MPs were detained while trying present a memorandum to newly-elected president Droupadi Murmu. After the detention, Rahul Gandhi said, "India is a police state, Modi (PM Narendra Modi) is a king."

Sonia Gandhi is being questioned today for a third time.

She was questioned for over six hours yesterday and for around two hours last week; she was allowed to leave early as she is recovering from Covid-19.

