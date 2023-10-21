BJP stages protests in parts of Maharashtra against MVA over its decision on contractual hiring

Activists of the BJP's youth wing, led by BJP city president Devidas Kale, gathered at Gandhi Chowk in Latur and attacked an effigy of the MVA alliance with footwear.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the scrapping of a government order meant for recruiting staffers on a contract basis by nine private agencies and accused the MVA of taking the decision to hire workforce on a short-term basis.

The decision to hire staff on contract through nine empanelled agencies was taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, he had alleged.

The BJP's youth wing Latur city unit president Ganesh Gomchale, spokesperson Prerna Honrao, and city general secretary Digvijay Kathawate, among other local leaders, took part in the protest and demanded that the MVA apologise to the people of the state.

Similar protests were held by local leaders and activists in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Kalyan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Thane, the party’s city unit president Sanjay Waghule, MLC Niranjan Davkhare and senior BJP leader state general secretary Madhavi Naik led the agitation, during which protesters shouted slogans against the MVA and its leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON