BJP stages protests today seeking reopening of places of worship in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding ‘Shankhanaad and Ghantanaad’ protests across the state today demanding reopening of temples and other places of worship. Key state unit leaders participated in the protest and threatened to forcefully open places of worship next week if their demand was not met.

BJP’s spiritual coordination cell organised the protest against Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to prevent entry of general public to places of worship as part of restrictions imposed to check the spread of Covid-19. The Union health ministry last week asked the state government to restrict religious activities and celebrations during coming festivals amid potential threat of a third wave of Covid.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil led the protest at Kasba Ganpati temple in Pune, while former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar led it at Babulnath Mandir in Mumbai. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and MP Sujay Vikhe Patil participated in a protest at Sai Baba mandir in Shirdi. Party’s Aurangabad leaders and workers tried to break gates of the Gajanan Maharaj Mandir open in Aurangabad. Police arrested the workers. Party legislator Ram Kadam staged a protest outside Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai.

Ram Kadam said, “The MVA government has allowed liquor shops and bars to operate, but has kept the temples shut. We are not asking to violate the lockdown protocol, but our demand is to allow worshippers to visit temples in limited numbers. The MVA government is deliberately imposing restrictions on Hindu worshippers.”

Criticising the BJP for its ‘contradictory view’, Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Maharashtra BJP has been blatantly violating the Modi government’s directions. They have been violating Covid-19 restrictions by crowding...BJP should explain why Kanwar Yatra was banned? Why doesn’t the Maharashtra BJP protest against the Modi government for imposing restrictions on festivals? The BJP was responsible to intensify the second wave now they are indulged in the events to ensure advancement of the third wave.”