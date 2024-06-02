 BJP sweeps Arunahcal Pradesh assembly polls, bags 46 of 60 seats | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP sweeps Arunahcal Pradesh assembly polls, bags 46 of 60 seats

ht_print | ByUtpal Parashar
Jun 02, 2024 07:26 PM IST

Chief minister Pema Khandu, who has been at the helm since 2016, is expected to get another term at the top post

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, bagging 46 of the total 60 seats. Chief minister Pema Khandu, who has been at the helm since 2016, is expected to get another term at the top post.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu addresses a press conference on the BJP’s victory in the state assembly elections in Itanagar on Sunday. (ANI)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu addresses a press conference on the BJP’s victory in the state assembly elections in Itanagar on Sunday. (ANI)

National Peoples’ Party (NPP), which is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, came second with 5 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NPP) won 3 seats, Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) bagged 2 seats, Congress won 1 and the rest 3 seats were secured by independent candidates.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ten BJP candidates including Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein had won their seats unopposed and the party won 36 of the remaining 50 seats, polling for which took place on April 19.

“Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in BJP yet again. Our party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message on X.

Talking to journalists in Itanagar, Khandu thanked voters for reposing faith in the BJP again and said the results reflected the good work done by the party’s governments at Centre under PM Modi and in the state. He stated that the oath taking ceremony of the new government would be decided after the Lok Sabha election results are out on June 4.

BJP’s win was almost certain even before counting started as the party had bagged 10 seats unopposed. The ruling party was the only one which had fielded candidates in all 60 seats. The Congress, which was the biggest party till BJP took that position nearly a decade back, had put up candidates in only 19 seats.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, voters prefer to favour the party in power and the results were a continuation of that trend. We had named 34 candidates for this election, but only 19 remained in the fray. Others withdrew from the contest due to the influence of money power,” said former CM and state Congress president, Nabam Tuki.

BJP and NPP, which is the major party in the ruling coalition in Meghalaya, had an understanding ahead of polls. Both parties decided that while BJP won’t field any candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya, the NPP would reciprocate the same in Arunachal Pradesh.

Though NPP contested independently in the Arunchal Pradesh assembly polls, the party fielded only 20 candidates, making it easier for BJP’s return to power. In the event of BJP not getting the required 31 seats needed to form the government, NPP was expected to extend support.

“As of now no date has been fixed for the swearing in ceremony on the next chief minister and his cabinet, but it is expected to take place after June 6 after results for the Lok Sabha polls are available,” BJP state spokesperson Techi Necha said.

The EC had preponed counting of votes for the assembly elections to Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim by two days as the tenure of the two assemblies are set to expire on June 2. Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh will take place on June 4 along with rest of the country.

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed 82.95% voter turnout on April 19. The seats which BJP had won unopposed are Ziro-Hapoli, Taliha, Tali, Sagalee, Roing, Mukto, Itanagar, Hayuliang, Chowkham and Bomdila.

In 2019, the ruling BJP had retained power by winning 41 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 7, National Peoples Party (NPP) got 5, Congress won 4, Peoples Party of Arunachal Pradesh got 1 and the rest 2 seats were secured by independents.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Sikkim Election Result 2024 Live, Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP sweeps Arunahcal Pradesh assembly polls, bags 46 of 60 seats
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On