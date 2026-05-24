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BJP sweeps Falta repoll with record 100k margin; TMC finished 4th, loses deposit

Panda won by a record margin of 109,021 votes - the highest among all 294 seats polled in April - while Trinamool Congress came in fourth

Published on: May 24, 2026 08:41 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the repoll for Bengal’s Falta assembly seat on Sunday with its candidate Debangshu Panda winning by a margin of over one lakh votes.

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda celebrates his victory in the Falta Assembly elections. (ANI Video Grab)

Panda won by a record margin of 109,021 votes - the highest among all 294 seats polled in April - while Trinamool Congress (TMC) came in fourth with 7,783 votes, losing its electoral deposit for the first time since 2011, when it unseated the Left Front government and ruled for three terms.

Panda secured 149,666 votes. CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi and Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla came second and third in the race with 40645 and 10084 votes respectively.

The assembly seat has around 225,000 voters of whom about 165,000 are Hindus. The Falta repoll was ordered because a section of Hindu voters alleged that Jahangir Khan, the TMC candidate, and his men had prevented them from voting in any election since 2011.

Promising to repay the “debt through development” and build a “golden Falta”, he launched a sharp attack on the TMC, alleging that the party, while in power, had transformed itself into a “mafia company” that abused state machinery, looted public funds and fostered a culture of syndicates and intimidation.

Former CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee went live on Facebook and questioned the entire verdict of the Bengal polls.

“Was this an election or a face? 10 million voters were delisted in the name of logical discrepancy (during the special intensive revision of electoral roll). There was rampant rigging at the counting centres. BJP people entered the counting centres wearing Central armed paramilitary force uniforms,” Banerjee said.

 
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Home / India News / BJP sweeps Falta repoll with record 100k margin; TMC finished 4th, loses deposit
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