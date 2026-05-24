Falta election result LIVE: ECI counts votes amid tight security; BJP's Debangshu Panda leads by huge margin

According to early trends, BJP's Debangshu Panda is leading, followed by CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi. Congress is trailing by a huge margin.

The seat first went to polls on April 29 in the second phase of elections in Bengal, but two days before results, the ECI ordered a repoll in the seat, which took place on May 21.

Repolling across all 285 booths in the constituency was held on May 21 after voting in the South 24 Parganas seat during the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29 was scrapped over allegations of EVM tampering and other irregularities.

“The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre,” a poll panel official said.

Voter turnout

More than 87 per cent of the constituency’s 2.36 lakh voters turned up for the repoll. To ensure voting passed off smoothly, the Election Commission significantly stepped up security, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency, news agency PTI reported.