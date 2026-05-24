Falta election result LIVE: ECI counts votes amid tight security; BJP's Debangshu Panda leads by huge margin
Falta election results LIVE: Among key candidates in this seat are BJP's Debangshu Panda and the Congress's Abdul Razzak Molla. In a surprise development just ahead of the repoll, TMC's Jahangir Khan had announced the withdrawal of his nomination.
- 3 Mins agoFalta repolling saw high security arrangements
- 12 Mins agoFalta election result LIVE: BJP's Debangshu Panda ahead by huge margin, Congress trailing
- 37 Mins agoTMC nominee steps back; says ‘will not contest’
- 53 Mins agoWho is leading?
- 58 Mins agoWho are the key candidates?
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoRepolling voter turnout
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoRepolling across 285 booths in Falta
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoResults expected to be announced by evening
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoWhy was repoll ordered in Falta?
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoWho are the key candidates in fray?
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoCounting of votes underway in Bengal's Falta
Falta election results LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun the counting of votes in West Bengal's Falta seat, days after a repoll took place in the constituency. Tight security is in place outside strong rooms and the results are expected to be out by evening. Among key candidates in this seat are BJP's Debangshu Panda and the Congress's Abdul Razzak Molla. In a surprise development just ahead of the repoll, TMC's Jahangir Khan had announced the withdrawal of his nomination....Read More
According to early trends, BJP's Debangshu Panda is leading, followed by CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi. Congress is trailing by a huge margin.
The seat first went to polls on April 29 in the second phase of elections in Bengal, but two days before results, the ECI ordered a repoll in the seat, which took place on May 21.
Repolling across all 285 booths in the constituency was held on May 21 after voting in the South 24 Parganas seat during the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29 was scrapped over allegations of EVM tampering and other irregularities.
“The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre,” a poll panel official said.
Voter turnout
More than 87 per cent of the constituency’s 2.36 lakh voters turned up for the repoll. To ensure voting passed off smoothly, the Election Commission significantly stepped up security, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency, news agency PTI reported.
Falta election result LIVE: Repolling in Falta held under tight security
Falta election result LIVE: High security arrangements were put in place for the repoll in the Falta Assembly constituency, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior poll panel official, as counting of votes is being held today.
Eight Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were deployed at each polling booth. The official said that during the April 29 polling, only four personnel were stationed at each booth.
Falta election result LIVE: BJP's Debangshu Panda ahead by huge margin, Congress trailing
Falta election result LIVE: BJP's Debangshu Panda has secured a total of 15883 votes till 10 am, against CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi who has till now received 3320 votes. Congress's Abdul Razzak Molla is trailing with 709 votes.
Falta election result LIVE: TMC nominee steps back; says ‘will not contest’
Falta election result LIVE: Although officially six candidates are in the fray for the seat, Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, a couple of days before the repoll, announced that he would not contest, a decision the party described as his personal.
Falta election result LIVE: Who is leading?
Falta election result LIVE: As of 9:30 am, BJP's Debangshu Panda is leading by 9604 votes, against CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi. Congress's Abdul Razzak Molla is trailing with 225 votes.
Falta election result LIVE: Who are the key candidates?
Falta election result LIVE: Among key candidates in this seat are BJP's Debangshu Panda and the Congress's Abdul Razzak Molla.
In a surprise development just ahead of the repoll, TMC's Jahangir Khan had announced the withdrawal of his nomination.
Falta election result LIVE: Repolling voter turnout
Falta election result LIVE: More than 87 per cent of the constituency’s 2.36 lakh voters turned up for the repoll.
To ensure voting passed off smoothly, the Election Commission significantly stepped up security, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency, news agency PTI reported.
Falta election result LIVE: Repolling across 285 booths in Falta
Falta election result LIVE: Repolling across all 285 booths in the constituency was held on May 21 after voting in the South 24 Parganas seat during the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29 was scrapped over allegations of EVM tampering and other irregularities.
“The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre,” a poll panel official said.
Falta election result LIVE: Results expected to be announced by evening
Falta election result LIVE: The results are expected to be announced by Sunday evening. The counting of votes began at 8 am.
Falta election result LIVE: Why was repoll ordered in Falta?
Falta election result LIVE: Voting first took place in Falta on April 29, but just before results for the seat were set to be announced on May 4, the ECI ordered a repoll for May 21.
Special observer Sujeet Mishra had submitted a detailed report about the voting in Falta, following which the ECI ordered a repoll. As reported by HT earlier, the observer's report detailed violations across dozens of polling stations in the constituency.
Falta election result LIVE: Who are the key candidates in fray?
Falta election result LIVE: Among key candidates in the fray in Falta are: BJP's Debangshu Panda, CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi and the Congress's Abdur Razzak Molla.
TMC's Jahangir Khan was also among candidates but opted out of the race just before the repoll.
Falta election result LIVE: Counting of votes underway in Bengal's Falta
Falta election result LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun the counting of votes in Bengal's Falta seat days after a repoll was conducted on May 21. Tight security was seen outside a strong room in Diamond Harbour amid the counting of votes.