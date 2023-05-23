BJP slams ‘part-time politician’ TMC's Nusrat Jahan for ‘beat with sticks’ remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan after a video went viral in which she is purportedly heard saying that the BJP and the Congress will be “beaten with bamboo sticks” if they come to seek votes in West Bengal's Basirhat. News agency ANI claimed that Jahan was addressing a public meeting in her parliamentary constituency Basirhat recently, ahead of the West Bengal panchayat elections.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan at Parliament House complex .(HT Photo)

"In 2021, they said 'is bar 200 par' but they failed and their boat capsized. No matter how big the boats are, all capsize in the tide of Mamata Banerjee. They are planning a bigger conspiracy this time. They have stopped people's money. They have stopped funds for the 100 days work (MGNREGA) to the State. It is a conspiracy to stop Mamata Banerjee's work for the people," ANI quoted the TMC MP as saying.

“They do not give anything to Bengal. Why will the people of Bengal vote for you? What have you done for the people of Bengal? You will not get a single vote. Whoever comes here during panchayat elections, be it BJP or Congress, will be beaten with bamboo sticks by the people of Basirhat,” Jahan is purportedly heard saying.

Responding to the Trinamool MP's remarks, the BJP on Tuesday tweeted, “Part-time politician Nusrat Jahan, who is hardly found in her constituency & never helped people when in need, suddenly finds a way to garner attention. She asks people to beat BJP with bamboo! This is normal in Mamata’s Democracy. Bengal will soon teach them a lesson!”

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said “this makes our resolve stronger why Bengal must oust TMC”.

“Beat up BJP workers with bamboo sticks & batons when they come to seek your votes-TMC MP. Nusrat, Our Karyakartas are fighting TMC goons having bombs & guns. We neither fear this,nor bamboo sticks,” Majumdar tweeted.

BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya said elections in Bengal, local body elections in particular, “are a sham”.

"Nusrat Jahan, TMC MP from Basirhat, in a desperate attempt to whip up frenzy, asks people in her constituency to beat up BJP and Congress workers with bamboo sticks and batons, when they come seeking votes in the panchayat elections! This politics of violence and intimidation in West Bengal is Mamata Banerjee’s abiding legacy," Malviya tweeted.

West Bengal BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that violence is in the nature of the TMC.

"These kinds of elements in our society are not very social. Even if you check her background... her marital status is still not clear. Violence is in their nature that has been proved. She has no time to attend to the constituency. Rather she is busy with two or three marriages. That is also undeclared," Tibrewal told ANI.

Ahead of the panchayat elections in the state, the ruling TMC and the BJP are levelling allegations of malpractice against each other.

