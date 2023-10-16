BJP to kick off 3-day outreach drive in 65,000 MP booths on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party will begin a three-day outreach beginning Tuesday in 65,000 booths across 12,000 locations in poll- bound Madhya Pradesh that will mark the start of its election campaign, which will be followed by rallies and doorstep canvassing, party functionaries said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(PTI)

As part of the booth vijay abhiyan (victory campaign), party cadre will make a pledge to ensure the BJP’s win at every booth, they said, requesting anonymity.

“The booth vijay abhiyan will begin with a shakti sammelan (power conclave) to coincide with the ongoing navratra festival, in which female power is venerated. After the three-day campaign, the party will start its door-to-door canvassing and rallies that will be attended by senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said a party leader aware of the details.

The incumbent government is relying heavily on support from women voters to retain power in the state that goes to polls on November 17. The party is hopeful of benefiting from welfare schemes such as the Ladli Behna Yojna that provides a cash incentive of ₹1,250 amonth to 12.5 lakh eligible women, and reduced cooking gas prices.

“They are focussing on ensuring that eligible women are not left out of any social welfare schemes,” the functionary said. “They also reach out to the beneficiaries to highlight the schemes and policies of the government that have helped in their social and economic empowerment.”

The party’s women wing has also begun an outreach with an eye to win over women voters through bhajan mandalis (devotional singing groups) and self-help groups.

While the Mahila Morcha is organising door-to-door campaign covering at least 100 households in each polling booth area, the party is also giving finishing touches to the larger election campaign where Modi and other senior leaders will address public rallies.

Modi is expected to address 8-9 rallies in the state after the election manifesto is released in the next 10 days.

