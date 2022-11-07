BJP to win Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in the upcoming assembly polls, said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

“The Northeast got a new identity due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The coming election is important to us. After we won Assam and Manipur for a second term, people realize that the Northeast has become our permanent residence. I am confident that we shall win Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland,” Sarma said at the party’s Booth Vijay Abhiyan at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

He said that people brought BJP to power in 2018 to end the Marxist rule and they will again vote for the saffron party in the 2023 Assembly polls. Stressing on strengthening the party at the grassroots level, Sarma urged the party workers to work hard to ensure BJP’s victory in at least 55 out of the 60 assembly seats in state elections expected next year.

The term of the assemblies of the three states expires in March 2023.

Later, he criticised both opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress, saying they have joined hands to stop the BJP and that his party will win the state elections even if all anti-BJP parties unite.

“Tripura has seen violence and hooliganism during the previous Marxist government. After BJP came to power, the state only saw only development, peace and pride in its identity,” he said.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha urged the party workers to focus on strengthening booths.

“We shall visit every people with central and state governments achievements at the booths.

Former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “When you (party activists) visit the booths, tell people that they voted us to power in 2018 to get freedom from the Marxist rule and the 2023 elections would be for ensuring the future of the next generation.”