BJP vs Congress as Germany wades into Rahul Gandhi case: ‘India won’t tolerate…'

A major row has erupted after Germany on Wednesday waded into the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member, saying the “standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles” should apply in the case. Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Thursday thanked German foreign ministry for “taking note of how the democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi." (Also Read | Will an Indian spokesperson comment on Germany’s internal issues?)

Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju.

Reacting to Digvijay Singh's tweet, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju taunted Rahul Gandhi for “inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters.”

“Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pawan Khera, Congress's media and publicity department head, hit back at Rijiju asking him to answer the questions asked by Rahul Gandhi on Adani issue “instead of misleading people”.

“Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions about Adani. Instead of misleading people, please answer the questions?” Khera tweeted.

Germany said on Wednesday the “standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles” should apply in the case of opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification as an MP after his conviction in a defamation case.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said the government had “taken note of the verdict of first instance” against Gandhi and the “suspension of his parliamentary mandate” – the first response by any European country on the case.

“To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis,” the spokesperson told a regular media briefing, speaking in German.

“We expect that the standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles will equally apply to the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi,” the spokesperson said in her remarks aired on public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

