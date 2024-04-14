‘BJP will never allow reservations to end’: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will never allow the reservations to end, and will not allow the Congress to do so. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Rajnandgaon on Sunday. (X/Amit Shah)

“I want to make it clear that till BJP is in politics, we will not let anything happen to reservations. We will not allow Congress to end it either. They (Congress) have been doing the business of lies,” Shah was quoted by PTI as saying.

Addressing a rally in Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Shah said,"Keep the anger of Mahadev betting app in mind and press the lotus (BJP symbol) button with such force that the tremors are felt till Italy."

Khairagarh is a part of the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, where BJP's Santosh Pandey is pitted against former chief minister and Congress heavyweight Bhupesh Baghel.



Invoking the multi-crore Mahadev betting app scam that rocked Chhattisgarh, the home minister said,"The 2G scam, Commonwealth games scam, submarine scam and many more scams were committed by Congress but none of these had names related to god. Baghel did not spare the name of Mahadev and committed a scam of ₹508 crore."



Continuing his attack on the ex-chief minister, Shah said, “Baghel is not tired of committing coal scam, liquor scam, PSC scam, cow dung scam, DMF scam, Gothan scam (during previous Congress rule in Chhattisgarh). Hence, he has come to you again in Rajnandgaon.”



‘One Nation, One Election and Uniform Civil Code will when Modi becomes PM again’: Shah

During the rally, Shah said that when Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time, Uniform Civil Code will be implemented and 'One Nation One Election' will be introduced.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The entire nation is remembering him for his work towards upliftment of Dalits, Adivasis, backwards and the poor. On this day, people work to take the spirit of the Constitution drafted by him to the grassroots but even on such a day the Congress is busy spreading lies," Shah said.



"During the previous Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel, the fight against Naxalism slowed down in Chhattisgarh. After the BJP came to power, (in the 2023 state assembly polls), Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma (who also holds the Home portfolio) intensified the fight against the menace," he said.

"More than 54 Naxalites have been neutralised, more than 150 have been arrested and more than 250 have surrendered (after the formation of Sai government). Within 10 years, PM Modi ended Naxalism from the entire country. However, only its tail is left in Chhattisgarh. Give Modi ji a third term and I assure you we will end Naxalism in three years," he added.



