Amid world crises, India needs a govt that will strengthen country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote for strengthening India amid world crises and hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc saying that weak, selfish and greedy leaders can’t do work of strengthening the country. Prime Minister Narendra addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing a rally at Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram, Modi urged people to vote for the BJP to make India powerful and prosperous.

He said, “We are watching the situation of the world. There is a war, ignorance, a situation of uncertainty, and an atmosphere of fear all around. For such a world, a strong and powerful India is very necessary. That is why the BJP is engaged in serving the nation. India should become powerful.”

He added, “Can INDIA bloc of weak, selfish and greedy leaders do the work of strengthening? It’s your one vote that can make it (India) strong.”

Modi said the Congress is also trying to make a fearful environment as they are jealous.

He said, “The Congress had imposed emergency in the country. The Congress toppled democratic governments across the country at will, like a castle of cards; Twisted history as per their wish to glorify themselves. If THE Congress is to be believed, democracy was going well then. But as soon as the son of a poor family became the Prime Minister, the Congress started spreading rumors that if Modi has come to power again for third time, the Constitution and democracy will be in danger.”

Modi further said, “Now the royal family of the Congress is threatening that if Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, the country will be on fire. It is not the country, but it is their hearts which are burning. This jealousy is so intense in their heart and mind that it is burning inside. This jealousy is also not because of Modi. This jealousy is due to the love of 140 crore countrymen for Modi. They are not able to bear even this love.”

He added, “These people have been out of power for the past 10 years. If this continues to be their method, this burning will burn them so much that they will never be given a chance by people of India in future,” he added.

Hailing the BJP’s poll manifesto released on Sunday, Modi took a jibe on the promises made by the INDIA bloc.

“The INDIA bloc leaders don’t know that a manifesto is a responsibility and a commitment. They are not able to decide what they will do and how to do it. How will they take the country forward. There are many dangerous promises in their manifesto. Their manifesto will take the country towards bankruptcy,” he said.

Highlighting the promise made by CPI, he said, “The manifesto of one of their comrades says that they will eliminate nuclear weapons from the country. In this uncertainty, can anyone think of eliminating nuclear weapons. Who are they working for by making such promises. As dangerous as their thinking is, their manifesto is equally dangerous.”

He took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi’s statement of eliminating poverty immediately after coming to power.

“The prince of the Congress has announced that he will remove poverty from the country in one stroke. After all, where had this royal magician hidden for so many years? About 50 years ago his grandmother had announced removing poverty from the country but nothing happened. Before 2014, he ran the government remotely for 10 years. Now they have got a one shock spell, so they are making such claims and becoming a laughing stock,” he added.

Modi promised to take the country and people of India forward in his third term. “Meanwhile, we are working expeditiously for the welfare of the country and to take it forward. We increased the number of Eklavya Model Schools to 750. The work is already underway on ₹24,000 crore PM Janman Yojana for backward tribes. This will also be completed in Modi’s third term. Modi’s guarantee starts from where hope from others ends.”

Modi said Ayushman Bharat scheme, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Housing Scheme, free ration and other schemes will be continued for the next five years.