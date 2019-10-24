e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

BJP wins 3 of the 6 assembly seats in Northeast

Balajied K Synrem (UDF), Chakat Aboh, the widow of National Peoples Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh, and Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF were the other winners in the bypolls.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:47 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
BJP’s Bijoy Malakar won from Ratabari along with Rajen Barthakur from Rangapara and Nabanita Handique from Sonari, making it 3 seats for the BJP out of 6 in the North East assembly bypolls.
BJP’s Bijoy Malakar won from Ratabari along with Rajen Barthakur from Rangapara and Nabanita Handique from Sonari, making it 3 seats for the BJP out of 6 in the North East assembly bypolls.
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to retain three seats in Assam, helping the party win half of the six assembly seats in northeast where by-polls were held on October 21.

All three seats in the party’s kitty are from Assam, where is it leading the ruling coalition. Opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) wrested the other seat in the state from the Congress.

All four seats had fallen vacant after legislators won the Lok Sabha polls in May.

BJP’s Bijoy Malakar won from Ratabari, Rajen Barthakur from Rangapara and Nabanita Handique from Sonari. In Jania, Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF defeated Shamshul Haque of Congress.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Chakat Aboh, the widow of National Peoples Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh who was killed in an ambush by NSCN in May, won from Khonsa West seat.

Aboh, who contested as an Independent with support of major political parties, defeated Azet Homtok, another Independent who was the only other candidate in fray, by a margin of 1887 votes.

In Meghalaya, Balajied K Synrem of the United Democratic Party won the Shella by-polls by a massive margin of 6221 votes. He is the son of Donkupar Roy, the speaker of the Meghalaya assembly who passed away on July 29.

Synrem polled 12,002 while his nearest contender Independent candidate Grace Mary Kharpuri secured 5781 votes.UDP is part of the ruling coalition head by National Peoples Party in Meghalaya.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:47 IST

tags
top news
Uddhav reminds BJP of ‘50-50’, Fadnavis reaches out to rebel winners
Uddhav reminds BJP of ‘50-50’, Fadnavis reaches out to rebel winners
In Haryana, 21 constituencies with tight races could hold key to power
In Haryana, 21 constituencies with tight races could hold key to power
BJP will lead next govt in Maharashtra, but expect Sena to play hardball
BJP will lead next govt in Maharashtra, but expect Sena to play hardball
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Haryana CM Khattar retains Karnal as state heads towards hung assembly
Haryana CM Khattar retains Karnal as state heads towards hung assembly
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News