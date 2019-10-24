BJP wins 3 of the 6 assembly seats in Northeast

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:47 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to retain three seats in Assam, helping the party win half of the six assembly seats in northeast where by-polls were held on October 21.

All three seats in the party’s kitty are from Assam, where is it leading the ruling coalition. Opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) wrested the other seat in the state from the Congress.

All four seats had fallen vacant after legislators won the Lok Sabha polls in May.

BJP’s Bijoy Malakar won from Ratabari, Rajen Barthakur from Rangapara and Nabanita Handique from Sonari. In Jania, Rafiqul Islam of AIUDF defeated Shamshul Haque of Congress.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Chakat Aboh, the widow of National Peoples Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh who was killed in an ambush by NSCN in May, won from Khonsa West seat.

Aboh, who contested as an Independent with support of major political parties, defeated Azet Homtok, another Independent who was the only other candidate in fray, by a margin of 1887 votes.

In Meghalaya, Balajied K Synrem of the United Democratic Party won the Shella by-polls by a massive margin of 6221 votes. He is the son of Donkupar Roy, the speaker of the Meghalaya assembly who passed away on July 29.

Synrem polled 12,002 while his nearest contender Independent candidate Grace Mary Kharpuri secured 5781 votes.UDP is part of the ruling coalition head by National Peoples Party in Meghalaya.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:47 IST