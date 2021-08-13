Home / India News / BJP-CPI (M) clashes leave five people injured in Tripura
india news

BJP-CPI (M) clashes leave five people injured in Tripura

The clashes started after CPI (M) activists were returning from a rally at Lalcherra. The CPI (M) said two of its activists were injured in an attack by BJP supporters
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:03 PM IST

The Tripura Police have registered three cases after at least five people, including two police officers, were injured in clashes between supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) in Khowai district on Thursday evening.

CPI (M) and BJP lodged cases blaming each other for the clashes.

“The cases were lodged late night. Two police officials received injuries. We are investigating the matter,” said Khowai district sub-divisional police officer Rajib Sutradhar.

The clashes started after CPI (M) activists were returning from a rally at Lalcherra. The CPI (M) said two of its activists were injured in an attack by BJP supporters.

Its supporters later allegedly demolished a boundary wall of an under-construction party office of the BJP. The BJP supporters allegedly ransacked a CPI (M) office in retaliation.

CPI (M) secretary Goutam Das said they have lodged complaints regarding attacks on their leaders and activists, but police have taken no action. “We condemn this and demand proper action.”

The BJP blamed the CPI (M) for the violence.

