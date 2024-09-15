BJP-led NDA govt to implement ‘One Nation, One Election’ in current term: Report

'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) will become a ‘reality’ during the current tenure of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, PTI reported on Sunday citing sources. The ruling BJP, led by PM Modi, has endorsed the idea of simultaneous elections (Representational Image)

The report comes ahead of the first 100 days in the third consecutive term of prime minister Narendra Modi, who was sworn in on June 9, five days after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.

The prime minister had repeatedly asserted during his campaign that in his third term, there would be some ‘major decisions.’

“Definitely, it (simultaneous polls) will be implemented in this tenure itself. The government is confident that the reform measure would receive support across party lines and that the cohesion within the ruling alliance would continue throughout the term,” the sources said.

The BJP had a single-party majority in the NDA's first two stints (from 2014-2024). However, the former won 240 seats this time, falling short of individual majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha, but formed the government with the support of its allies in the NDA.

Meanwhile, the saffron party's pitch for ONOE, was led by the prime minister himself and simultaneous polls were promised by it in its manifesto for the general elections.

On August 15, in his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi urged political parties to ‘help realise the ONOE goal.’ He also called frequent polls a ‘hurdle to India’s progress.'

In March, a panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report on ONOE to his successor, President Draupadi Murmu. The committee ‘strongly backed’ holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously.