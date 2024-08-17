NDA leaders meet in Delhi, discuss ‘one nation, one poll’

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s residence in New Delhi on Friday, during which the alliance leaders were briefed about the proposed one “nation, one election” and the situation in the northeastern region, particularly Manipur, where violence between two tribe continues, people aware of the matter said. BJP party president JJP Nadda (File Photo)

According to people privy to the details, at the meeting, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is making efforts to ensure infrastructure development of the northeastern region and steps are being taken to control violence in Manipur, which has been on the boil for over a year.

The minister is leant to have told the allies that the situation on the ground has improved.

On the issue of simultaneous polls, referred to as “one nation, one election,” that has been pitched for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the allies were told the concept was also studied during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) tenure.

Union minister Bhupinder Yadav spoke about the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, and Law and Justice, headed by E M Sudarsana Natchiappan in 2015, that said simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies would reduce massive expenditure that is currently incurred for the conduct of separate elections and end the policy paralysis that results from the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct during election time.

People mentioned above said that it was also decided at the meeting that leaders of the NDA will meet at least once every month to brainstorm on issues and to take stock of matters at the state level as well.

“There is an overall agreement that NDA leaders should meet every month to discuss issues that concern the allies…It was also suggested by one party leader that the BJP leadership should also meet partners individually so that they can discuss issues that are relevant to a particular state,” said a party official aware of the details.

While Shiva Sena (Shinde) leaders were not present in the meeting, over a dozen allies, including the leaders of Apna Dal, Janata Dal (United), Janata Dal (Secular), Telegu Desam Party, Lok Janshakti Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Tamil Maanila Congress, among others, were present.