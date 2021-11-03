BJP’s by poll defeat in Himachal casts shadow on Jairam Thakur

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat on three assembly and one Lok Sabha seats in by-polls in Himachal Pradesh has cast a shadow on the leadership of chief minister Jairam Thakur.

While Thakur attributed issues such as inflation for the disappointing elections' outcome for the BJP on Tuesday, leaders in the party indicated that his inability to mitigate public anger over a host of issues including the government’s Covid response, price rise and a spate of natural disasters that have affected the economy and ecology of the state contributed to the loss.

“The BJP will introspect the causes for the defeat, will formulate a strategy to overcome its shortcomings and do everything possible to ensure victory in the 2022 assembly elections,” Thakur said after the results were declared. He also hinted at friction within the state party unit as one of the reasons behind the loss.

In a body blow to the BJP and Thakur in particular, the party could not even retain the Lok Sabha seat in Mandi which is his home turf, losing it to Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister, the late Virbhadra Singh.

The defeat has raised questions if the BJP can afford to go to the 2022 assembly polls in Himachal with Thakur as the party’s CM face as it revisit its election strategy in the hill state.

A BJP leader in Delhi said that price rise was a pan India concern and there was a perception within the party that Thakur could not gauge public anger and come up with interventions. The margin of losses was another cause of concern for the BJP, which only mustered 28% votes as against the Congress’s 48% .

Thakur will also have to iron out differences within the state unit apart from overseeing candidate selection. The decision to no give tickets to kin of BJP leaders was also cited as a reason for the loss in Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency.

Though there is no telling if the Central leadership will opt for a change of CM, it would not be a surprise given the recent changes in leadership in election bound states such as Uttarakhand and Gujarat.