BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Assembly polls

Sources said that the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam today.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."(ANI)

A meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in the evening today and is likely to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.

Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said: "There will be a meeting of the parliamentary board at 5 pm, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier today, Dass attended a meeting at BJP National Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's residence.

In the meeting, several ministers were present including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jitendra Singh and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present in the meeting.

