BJP's departure from UP is certain: Tejashwi Yadav on Exit polls

Rashtriya Janta Dal party leader Tejaswi Yadav. (File photo)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 06:20 PM IST
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party's departure from Uttar Pradesh is certain.

Speaking to ANI over Exit polls on recently concluded assembly elections, Yadav said, "People have given the result and only the formality is left. The anger we have seen amongst the people for the government clearly gives the message that Yogi Ji's government is not going to win and Akhilesh Ji will form the government. BJP's departure from Uttar Pradesh is certain."

He added, "Congress will form the government in Goa and Uttarakhand. In Punjab, there will be a tough fight, but BJP is not seen anywhere. People need to keep an eye till the end of counting of votes."

The Exit polls were released after the seventh and last phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

