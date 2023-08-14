BJP's dig at Rahul over lunch with vegetable vendor: ‘One should learn from Gandhi family…’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for having lunch with a vegetable vendor who was seen holding back tears in a viral video while talking about his hardships due to inflation. Alluding that the Gandhi family was using the misery of a poor person for politics, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that a poor person's honour has “fallen prey to Rahul Gandhi's hunger for power.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with vegetable seller Rameshwar, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.(PTI)

In a news report by The Lallantop, the vegetable vendor, Rameshwar, was seen with his empty hand-cart, saying that he could not buy tomatoes as the prices were very high. Asked if he would buy some other vegetable, he said, "paise nahin hain" and then broke down. The video had gone viral and had been shared by Rahul Gandhi as well as several other Congress leaders to hit out at the government over rising prices. Gandhi also visited the Azadpur Mandi after the video went viral.

In another video by The Lallantop, Rameshwar expressed his wish to meet Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing his picture with the vendor, Gandhi said in Hindi on X, "Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, the glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen."

"Those who move forward with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata (India's destiny makers)'," Gandhi said.

The Congress also shared their picture on X, earlier known as Twitter, and said, “Rameshwar ji had expressed his desire to meet the people's hero. They met up.”

Reacting to the pictures from the meeting, Amit Malviya said, “One should learn from the Gandhi family how to use the misery of a poor person for politics.”

“During the interview with Lallantop, Rameshwar ji says that he has no knowledge about social media but also talks about meeting Rahul Gandhi himself. Did someone tell him to say this? Who wants to meet Rahul Gandhi in India today, except the operatives of the Congress party?” he said.

“And then immediately Rahul Gandhi, who does not even meet senior leaders of his party, meets Rameshwar ji. Is it all just a coincidence or is Rameshwarji the new Kalavati?”

Malviya also shared their picture highlighting the mike on Gandhi and the vendor, and said, “You talk and meet a poor person who comes to your home by putting on a mike only when you want to exploit his poverty.”

