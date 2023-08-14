Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi hosts lunch for vegetable vendor from viral video: ‘Lively person’

Rahul Gandhi hosts lunch for vegetable vendor from viral video: ‘Lively person’

ByManjiri Chitre
Aug 14, 2023 09:43 PM IST

In July, a video of Rameshwar went viral in which he was seen breaking down while talking about his hardships due to inflation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met a vegetable vendor Rameshwar - who had recently gone viral on social media - and hosted a lunch for him at his residence in Delhi. Sharing their picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress MP called the vendor a “lively person”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hosts lunch for vegetable vendor Rameshwar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hosts lunch for vegetable vendor Rameshwar

Also read: 'BJP will not be allowed to...': Rahul Gandhi on price rise amid Modi's UCC push

“Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, a glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen. Those who move ahead with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’,” Gandhi wrote.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared pictures of Gandhi meeting the vegetable vendor. “Rameshwar ji had expressed his desire to meet the people's hero. They met up,” the Congress said.

In July, a video of Rameshwar went viral in which he was seen breaking down while talking about his hardships due to inflation. Speaking to a news media platform The Lallantop, Rameshwar had said, “The prices of tomatoes are beyond my capacity. I am lacking the necessary funds to make the purchase.”

“…We are not even sure at what price we will be able to sell it. If they get damp in the rain or something happens to the stock, we end up making a loss,” Rameshwar added, who had visited the Azadpur Mandi market in the national capital with his son to procure tomatoes for his retail store, but ended up with an empty handcart.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi sheds tears, but apples being thrown in river in Shimla: BJP shares video

The video was widely shared by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders who had hit out at the ruling government over the rising prices.

Immediately after, Gandhi visited the Azadpur Mandi to take stock of the situation. Post this, Rameshwar had reportedly expressed his desire to meet the Congress MP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out