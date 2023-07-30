Rahul Gandhi sheds tears, but apples being thrown in river in Shimla: BJP shares video

BJP's Amit Malviya on Sunday shared a video of apples being thrown into a water stream in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and asked why the Congress government did not help the farmers in the state, while Rahul Gandhi 'sheds tears for farmers'. In the video, hundreds of apples were thrown into the river crate by crate because the apples are getting rotten. Owing to landslides and road closures, the produce could not reach the market. "This time it seems we have to throw all our apples into the water," one person said in the video. BJP's Amit Malviya shared a purported video of apple growers throwing their produce in the river.

Malviya also said this is the reason why fruits and vegetables are expensive in the market. The attack comes as the prices of tomatoes and other vegetables are burning a hole in the pockets of the middle class. Tomato prices have not come down in the past four weeks.

"Apple growers in Shimla are forced to drain their produce in a rivulet because Congress Govt in Himachal has failed to help farmers reach fruits to market in time. On the one hand Rahul Gandhi sheds tears for farmers, on the other, Congress state Govts are a disaster, when it comes to assisting farmers. This is why fruits and vegetables are expensive in market," Malviya said.

'Country is being divided into two'

Rahul Gandhi recently reacted to a viral video of a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandhi who choked during an interview as he narrated how he was impacted by the price rise of the vegetables.

"The country is being divided into two classes! On one hand, there are powerful people who have protected power, on whose instructions the policies of the country are being made. And on the other side is the common Indian, from whose reach even basic things like vegetables are going away. We have to fill this widening gap between the rich and the poor and wipe these tears," Rahul Gandhi said.

