'BJP's fall in next poll begins': Jairam Ramesh as Congress eyes this state

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the BJP's fall in the next election has begun, as the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi joined the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka. Ramesh, a member of parliament in Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, hailed the response the party received in the state, and said "the response we have garnered from a BJP-ruled state in Karnataka shows that the countdown for BJP's fall in the next election has begun".

Earlier on Thursday, Ramesh tweeted, “Day 29 of Bharat Jodo Yatra began with flag hoisting at 5:30 am at Exhibition Grounds, Mysuru, where Bharat Yatris joined in Dasara celebrations. Now an hour's bus ride to padayatra start point near Mandya. Congress President will join around 8:00 am.”

The yatra entered its Karnataka leg on September 30 via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and is now in Mandya district with Sonia Gandhi taking part in the yatra. Sonia Gandhi, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday, also visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village on Wednesday to offer Dussehra prayers.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, resumed after a two-day break on account of the Dussehra celebrations. The padyatra, covering a distance of 25 km every day, will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 states in five months.

According to the Congress, the yatra is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralisation.

(With ANI inputs)