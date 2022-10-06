Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra, ‘We are proud,’ say Cong leaders

Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra, 'We are proud,' say Cong leaders

Published on Oct 06, 2022

The Yatra entered its Karnataka leg on September 30 via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, and reached Mysuru on Monday where the Congress MP gave a speech on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka’s Mandya district. A day ago, she also visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village to offer Dussehra prayers.

As Sonia Gandhi joined the march, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, "After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to shutting its shop."

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, led by Rahul Gandhi will cover as many as 12 states in its 3,500-km long march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The Yatra entered its Karnataka leg on September 30 via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, and reached Mysuru on Monday where the Congress MP gave a speech on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Both the Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a heated war of words over the Bharat Jodo Yarta.

Earlier, BJP had also attacked the Congress on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issue of inflation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', was himself wearing a T-shirt worth 41,257. Congress hit back at the BJP and said the ruling party at the Centre has been scared of the response of the people to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The party also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself wears clothes worth 10 lakh, and BJP would be scared to discuss this.

With inputs from ANI

    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

