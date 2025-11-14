BJP's five-time winner Krishna Kumar Rishi leads in Bihar's Banmankhi with 54,169 votes, says ECI

As per latest election trends in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's trusted candidate Krishna Kumar Rishi is leading from Purnia district’s Banmankhi assembly constituency with 54,169 votes, holding a significant margin of 18,141 votes over his nearest rival. Deo Narayan Rajak of the Indian National Congress trailed with 36,028 votes, while Manoj Kumar Rishi of the Jan Suraaj Party lagged far behind with 3,039 votes. BJP leader Krishna Kumar Rishi.(X)

The seat was expected to witness a fierce triangular contest between the three candidates, however, data from the Election Commission of India indicated Rishi might emerge as a clear winner.

Who is Krishna Kumar Rishi?

Krishna Kumar Rishi is Bharatiya Janata Party’s safest bet for the SC-reserved Banmankhi assembly, who has also won the seat in 2020, 2015, 2010 and the two Bihar assembly polls in 2005. With Rishi, BJP aims to continue its winning streak in Purnia district’s Banmankhi.

Rishi, 49, has also served as Bihar’s tourism minister in the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet.

According to Rishi’s affidavit, he is not facing any criminal cases as of now, while he had two criminal cases filed against him during the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, and six during the 2015 assembly polls.

Rishi has declared movable assets worth ₹1.17 crore and immovable assets worth around ₹1.32 crore.

What happened in previous polls?

In the 2020 Bihar assembly polls, Krishna Kumar Rishi defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Upendra Sharma by 27,743 votes. Before that, in 2015, Rishi defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal ‘s Sanjiv Kumar Paswan in a very close contest, where Rishi won 59,053 or 35.82% of the total votes as against Paswan’s 58,345 or 35.39% votes.

About the constituency

Banmankhi is a SC-reserved seat in Bihar’s Purnia district in the Kosi-Seemanchal region. It will vote in the second phase of the 2025 Bihar assembly polls on November 11, along with 121 other assembly constituencies.

This seat is important as the BJP seeks to expand its Dalit support base against the RJD/Mahagathbandhan's attempt to consolidate SC votes. The result will influence the political alignment of the Dalit community in the region.