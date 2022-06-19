Home / India News / BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya accuses ‘toolkit gang’ of distorting his statement on 'Agniveers'
india news

BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya accuses ‘toolkit gang’ of distorting his statement on 'Agniveers'

Issuing a ‘clarification’ on his original remark, the senior BJP leader tweeted what he meant was that after completing their tenure with the army, wherever the Agniveers go, their excellence would be utilised there.
Kaliash Vijayvargiya (File Photo/PTI)
Kaliash Vijayvargiya (File Photo/PTI)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 05:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday slammed the ‘toolkit gang’ after a video, in which he is seen saying he would give preference to ‘Agniveers’ if he had to hire someone to keep his party's office safe, went viral on social media.

Also Read | Kailash Vijayvargiya says Agniveers can get security jobs at BJP offices, Kejriwal, others hit back

“After graduating under the Agnipath scheme, the Aginveers will be well-trained and dedicated to their duty. After completing their tenure with the army, wherever they go, their excellence would be utilised there. That is exactly what I meant,” Vijayvargiya wrote on Twitter, tweeting in Hindi.

“Those associated with a toolkit are distorting my remarks in a bid to insult the Agniveers. The nation is well aware of the conspiracies being hatched by this toolkit gang against national and religious heroes,” the BJP's national general secretary added.

Click here for live updates on Agnipath protests

The sixty-six year-old leader's ‘clarification’ came after opposition parties accused him of insulting the country's youth and the army.

“When an Agniveer gets military training and leaves the service after four years, he will get 11 lakh, as well as a badge of Agniveer. If I have to hire for security to BJP's office, I will prefer an Agniveer,” Vijayvargiya says in the viral clip.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kailash vijayvargiya agnipath
kailash vijayvargiya agnipath
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out