BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya accuses ‘toolkit gang’ of distorting his statement on 'Agniveers'

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday slammed the ‘toolkit gang’ after a video, in which he is seen saying he would give preference to ‘Agniveers’ if he had to hire someone to keep his party's office safe, went viral on social media.

“After graduating under the Agnipath scheme, the Aginveers will be well-trained and dedicated to their duty. After completing their tenure with the army, wherever they go, their excellence would be utilised there. That is exactly what I meant,” Vijayvargiya wrote on Twitter, tweeting in Hindi.

टूलकिट से जुड़े लोग मेरे बयान को तोड़ मरोड़कर प्रस्तुत करके कर्मवीरों का अपमान करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।



यह देश के कर्मवीरों का अपमान होगा।



राष्ट्रवीरो-धर्मवीरों के ख़िलाफ़ इस टूलकिट गैंग के षड्यंत्रों को देश भली भांति जानता है।



2/2 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) June 19, 2022

“Those associated with a toolkit are distorting my remarks in a bid to insult the Agniveers. The nation is well aware of the conspiracies being hatched by this toolkit gang against national and religious heroes,” the BJP's national general secretary added.

The sixty-six year-old leader's ‘clarification’ came after opposition parties accused him of insulting the country's youth and the army.

“When an Agniveer gets military training and leaves the service after four years, he will get ₹11 lakh, as well as a badge of Agniveer. If I have to hire for security to BJP's office, I will prefer an Agniveer,” Vijayvargiya says in the viral clip.

