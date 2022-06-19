Kailash Vijayvargiya says Agniveers can get security jobs at BJP offices, Kejriwal, others hit back

The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the Shiv Sena leadership and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leadership on Sunday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's remark on appointing 'Agniveers', recruits of the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, for security of the party’s offices.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal asked the senior BJP leader to not disrespect the youth and the military personnel of this country.

A video of Vijayvargiya, which has gone viral on social media, shows the BJP leader telling reporters that if he wants to keep security in the party office, priority will be given to 'Agniveers'. “When an Agniveer gets military training and leaves the service after four years, he will get ₹11 lakh and will wear a badge of Agniveer. If I want to hire security for the BJP office, I will give priority to an Agniveer,” Vijayvargiya said.

देश के युवाओं और सेना के जवानों का इतना अपमान मत करो।



हमारे देश के युवा दिन-रात मेहनत करके फ़िज़िकल पास करते हैं, टेस्ट पास करते हैं, क्योंकि वो फ़ौज में जाकर पूरा जीवन देश की सेवा करना चाहते हैं, इसलिए नहीं कि वो BJP के दफ़्तर के बाहर गार्ड लगना चाहते हैं। https://t.co/PQ8B30FYHz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 19, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal further said the country's youth work hard day and night to pass the physical test and exam because they want to serve the country for their whole life by joining the military and not because they want to join as guards for the BJP office.

The Congress tweeted, “BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya cleared all doubts about the Agnipath scheme.” The party further said its Satyagrah (the party's movement in Delhi in solidarity with Agnipath protesters) is against this mindset.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Vijayvargiya's remark trivialised the importance of those in uniform.

Our armed forces will also train for Agniveers to become security guards. This is trivialising the importance of our men in uniform. https://t.co/ENPA3nPsw1 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 19, 2022

“BJP leaders say we will hire demobilised contract soldiers as chowkidars for their offices. Is this the dignity Modi’s party assigns to soldiers and soldiering, which is a profession of honour? It is regrettable that we have a ruling party like this in the country,” AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on the microblogging site

The Centre, which introduced the Agnipath scheme on June 14 to recruit youngsters in the armed forces for four years, has faced widespread criticism from agitating armed forces aspirants and opposition parties amid demands of its rollback. The government has, however, said such demands would not be met, besides stating that those indulging in violence would not be able to join the forces.

The protests, which are being held in several states with Bihar being the worst-hit, have taken a violent turn with the first casualty reported from the Secunderabad railway station in Telangana.

Amid the nationwide disturbance, certain Union ministries have announced employment opportunities for Agniveers after their four-year service tenure is complete.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka, have also promised jobs to Agniveers in their state departments.

Regarding this, the government said all the offers being made now were pre-planned and not a fallout of the protests.

