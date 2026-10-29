BJP's Kiren Rijiju calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal’ after actor backs Jamia students

Union parliamentary minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday slammed veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, calling him a “dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal”, after he came forward in support of students at Jamia Millia, who have been protesting for the restoration of their union.

Kiren Rijiju said that he thought Shah was an “ordinary” actor but turned out to be “dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal” (File Photo)

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Rijiju said that he thought Shah was an “ordinary” actor but turned out to be “dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal” and added that Shah is “extremely detrimental to India's democracy.”

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“I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal! I discovered his true character far too late. He is extremely detrimental to India's democracy,” he wrote in a post on X.

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What the actor said

{{^usCountry}} Rijiju’s remarks came after Shah on Wednesday backed Jamia Millia Islamia students and accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rijiju’s remarks came after Shah on Wednesday backed Jamia Millia Islamia students and accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth". {{/usCountry}}

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In a video posted on Facebook, Shah was seen wearing the 'Dimagi Naxal' pin that he showed to the camera. The term was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Independence Day speech this year.

“I say this with pride, I am dimagi naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me. Anti-national, Tukde Tukde Gang, and I don't know what else,” he said in the video.

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“If there is any Tukde Tukde Gang in this country, then it is this illegitimate government. And I want to ask this government a question. What else will you do to break the courage of the youth of our country, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy in danger?” he added.

Last week, the 76-year-old actor had also come out in support of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students who have staged an indefinite sit-in over violent incidents on the campus.

"First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now Jamia Millia. The atrocities that are being done on students will be remembered. Everything will be remembered," he said, quoting Aamir Aziz's popular poem.

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Shah also slammed the government, saying, “Everything will be remembered. Do as much as you can. And how much will you do for your pet dogs who keep talking in the media, and those ignorant, useless people who are employees of the BJP IT cell? Keep doing, use all your strength.”

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He added that the government will not be able to break the courage of the youth of the country or the education system.

“Neither will the courage of the youth of our country break, nor will our education system be destroyed, nor will our democracy be in danger. Do whatever you want to do. We will see how much strength is in the arms of the killer,” he said.

Also Read: In 1989, 38 YO Naseeruddin Shah raised concerns about romancing teenager Sonam Khan in Tridev, said his daughter was older than her: Director reveals

Shah backs protesting students at SRFTI Kolkata

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Shah has remained vocal in his support for students-related issues and had earlier criticised the government for its handling of the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest over NEET exam irregularities in July.

On students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata last week, Shah accused the BJP government of trying to extracting revenge on those who did not subscribe to their views.

“The BJP… after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies. The latest victims of this vendetta are the students, the aspiring filmmakers of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. In return for their demand for accountability from the administration, they have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened, and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels,” he had said.

Student protests at Jamia

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The agitation, which began on October 12, centered on demands for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the university's Chief Proctor.

The JMI Students' Union was suspended in 2006 following repeated incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers and occasional disruptions to classes. Students are now demanding its restoration, with the current protest and hunger strike continuing amid a standoff with the university administration.

The university also agreed to hold union elections but the appeal was rejected by the students, who said that the notice issued to them failed to provide a clear and unambiguous announcement regarding the restoration of the students’ union, leaving several key concerns unaddressed.