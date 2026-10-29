After SRFTI, Naseeruddin Shah shares video backing Jamia Millia Islamia students, says he is a 'proud dimagi Naxal'

After lending support to the students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), actor Naseeruddin Shah has now come out in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students, who have been protesting for the restoration of their union. Naseeruddin Shah has backed the protesting Jamia Millia Islamia students.

Naseeruddin Shah backs Jamia students The multiple National Award winner shared a video on social media on Wednesday, slamming the central government for their reaction to the Jamia students' protests, and accused the BJP-led administration of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth".

In the video, the actor appeared wearing a ‘Dimagi Naxal’ pin, showing it to the camera. The term was used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech earlier this year for critics of the administration.

"I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, 'tukde tukde' gang, and I don't know what else," Naseeruddin Shah said in Hindi.

In the video, posted on Facebook, Naseer added, “I want to ask this government a question. What else will you do to break the courage of our country's youth, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy at risk? How much will you do? How far will you go?”