In 1989, 38 YO Naseeruddin Shah raised concerns about romancing teenager Sonam Khan in Tridev, said his daughter was older than her: Director reveals

Naseeruddin Shah played a romantic role opposite actor Sonam Khan in the 1989 film Tridev. In a recent interaction, the film's director Rajiv Rai spoke about how Naseeruddin was mindful of the age gap between him and Sonam. While Sonam was a teenager at the time of the shoot, Naseeruddin was 38 years old. Naseeruddin Shah was concerned about romancing Sonam Khan in Tridev.

‘I have a daughter who is Sonam's age’ In a recent interaction with Vickey Lalwani, Rajiv was asked whether the veteran actor was bothered by the age gap between him and Sonam. Rajiv said that Naseeruddin was mindful of the fact and brought it to the director's attention, especially while shooting the sensual track Tirchi Topiwale.

Recalling his interaction with Naseeruddin on set, Rajiv said, “No. What happened was… One day, when I was discussing the script with Naseer, he just mentioned, ‘I want to bring to your notice that I have a daughter from my first marriage who is older than Sonam. Does it matter to you?’ I replied, ‘Why should it matter to me? As a couple, you two look fine. You could even have 10 children [and it won’t matter]. This is cinema; we are not doing a realistic documentary.’ Then he said, ‘No, it’s my duty to tell you.’ He’s a very honest man.”