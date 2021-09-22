BJP’s new Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar equates TMC to Taliban

Kolkata:The newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengal unit president, Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said that he will fight against the “Talibanisation of the state” by the ruling Trinamool Congress .

Referring to the post-poll violence incidents in the state, Majumdar alleged that many BJP supporters were killed by members of a minority community. He didn’t name the community. “This was never Bengal’s culture...though political clashes are not new... With the cooperation of my predecessors and the central leadership, I will continue my fight against the talibanisation of the state” Majumdar said, addressing party leaders and the media at the BJP state office.

Reacting to Majumdar’s allegation, TMC Raj Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “The Talibanisaton he is talking about can be seen in BJP-ruled states. Majumdar should check the facts first.”