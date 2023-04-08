Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP's 'not first time' salvo on Congress leader's 'will chop off tongue' remark

BJP's 'not first time' salvo on Congress leader's 'will chop off tongue' remark

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2023 03:09 PM IST

Congress has come under fire after its local functionary in Tamil Nadu threatened the judge who found Rahul Gandhi guilty in the 2019 defamation case.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday hit out at Congress after its party functionary in Tamil Nadu threatened to chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict convicting Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, saying “they are frustrated”. Rijiju said the Congress party attacked the judiciary even before India's Emergency period and has now “intensified the attack in frustration.”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (File Photo)

“This is not happening for the first time that Congress is threatening the judiciary. Even before the Emergency, the Congress people attacked the Judiciary. They are doing it now also because they are frustrated. We believe in the Constitution,” Rijiju told reporters.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the Congress district president of Dindigul, Manikandan, purportedly threatened to chop off the tongue of the chief judicial magistrate in Surat for convicting Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case.

"When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," Manikandan was heard saying at a protest march organised by Congress on Thursday.

A case has been registered against him under three sections, including section 153B of the India Penal Code, according to the Dindigul police. An investigation is also underway into the incident.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. (File Photo)

Congress has come under fire for the local leader's remark, with BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asking if courts will take suo moto cognisance in the matter and hold Rahul Gandhi accountable.

A Surat court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in the defamation case over the "Modi surname” remarks and sentenced him to two years in prison. The court, however, granted bail to Gandhi and suspended his sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal against the decision.

A sessions court in Surat on Monday granted bail to Gandhi and will hear on April 13 the Congress leader's plea for a stay of his conviction. The former Congress chief in his appeal against his conviction and sentence by a Magistrate's court contended that the order was "erroneous and patently perverse", alleging he was sentenced in a manner so as to attract disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi kiren rijiju
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP